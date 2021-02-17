Rich All Rich Countries Should Start Eating 100% Artificial Meat Bill, Bill Gates Protects – Executive Digest

In Bill Gates’ new book, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” the philanthropist points out possible solutions to the climate crisis. One idea is that rich countries should only eat laboratory-prepared beef.

As Bill Gates said this Tuesday in a presentation on his new book, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” rich nations should choose “100% synthetic” meat to combat greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to global warming.

“I do not think 80 poorer countries can eat artificial beef, but I think all rich countries should start eating 100% artificial beef,” he told the press. MIT Technology Review.

Livestock and agriculture emit large amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas that has a major impact on global warming.

Methane is a particular concern for those working to slow the pace of climate change. It is a gas that absorbs 25 times more heat than carbon dioxide in a century.

This means that methane control will have a significant impact on combating global warming and climate crisis.