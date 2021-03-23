Rio de Janeiro closes “essential acts” for 10 days

Officials in the Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and neighboring Niteri today announced new measures to curb the progress of the Covit-19, which marks the closure of “essential activities” for ten days.

The mayors of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Pace and Nitteri announced at a press conference that the ban would take effect over the weekend from March 26 to April 4, in addition to closing existing beaches. Alex Grael.

During this whole period, which includes Holy Week days, holidays can be declared in both cities and some festivals can be expected to be celebrated throughout the year.

In the last ten days, the number of patients waiting for bed in intensive care has increased from 64 to 493, which reflects the decline of the hospital network in the city, which has similarity in nitrile.

“No one makes these decisions for pleasure, happiness, or pleasure. As the mayor of Rio de Janeiro says, we take them out of absolute need and ask more about science, understanding the economic aspects, but listening to science.

These are “difficult but necessary” because “numbers are undeniable” and “there comes a time when we have to take care of life”, he insisted, justifying the results that were openly criticized by Brazilian President Jair Bolzano.

“If we’re going to stop these ten days, it’s not a celebration, it’s not a celebration of anything,” said Pace, who sent a message to “young people” to whom he asked for “special care” because they are now more affected by the new waves of epidemic in Rio de Janeiro.

The measures announced today by Rio de Janeiro and Nietzsche are similar to those already adopted by the city of Sவோo Paulo, which will only allow the so-called “essential measures” for the period from March 26 to April 4.

However, the Bolsanaro government has filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court, which has yet to decide whether to limit the powers of mayors and governors to order the temporary closure of economic activity.

Brazil, which is now going through the most critical moment of the epidemic, is the second most affected country in the world by COV-19, with nearly 12 million cases and 294,042 deaths, behind the United States.

Rio de Janeiro, the second most affected city after Sவோo Paulo, has amassed about 625,000 epidemics and more than 35,000 deaths, and, like the rest of the country, says it shows a growing and uncontrolled curve of epidemics for several weeks. Experts.

The Govt-19 epidemic has caused at least 2,716,035 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 123 million infections, according to a report released by the French company AFP.