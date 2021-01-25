Home sport Robben Amorim and Carwall Hall fined for exit from League Cup

Jan 26, 2021 0 Comments
Puntaren Cornwolves, who was sent off in the final part of the same game, was suspended for one game

The organization announced today that the Portuguese Football Association (FPF) disciplinary council (CD) has fined the coaches of Sports and Sports de Prague following their expulsion from the League Cup final.

Robin Amorim, coach of the “Lions”, was fined 1, 1,020, while Carlos Carvalho, Minho’s opponent, was fined 14 714, after an argument that led to their dismissal in the first half.

According to the match referee, Diego Martின்nez, Robin Amorim “was warned several times not to go to the opponent’s bench.

Carlos Carvalho, on the other hand, responded to the coach’s provocation with “irresponsible behavior, according to the sentence map released by the FPF CD,” after they also protested, saying, “They are a disgrace, c …”.

According to Point Pedro Gonzalez, who was sent to the finals of the tournament, he was fined 5 1,530 and will serve for a suspension, so he will not be able to contribute to the “Leonina” team on Tuesday’s visit to Bovista, for the Portuguese I League.

“After a wrong signal from the referee, he turned to him and said, ‘You’re a shame, don’t whistle.’ The FPF CD says about the midfielder.

Hugo Vienna and Jose Antoine, representatives of the Sports and Sports de Prague Games, were also fined, respectively.

