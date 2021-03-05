Robben Amorim highlights the importance of champions: the project needs money in the long run »- Sports

With 10 points ahead of FC Porto in the race for the Champions League, Sports Millions is on track to return to the league. A mission highlighted by Robben Amorim.

“It’s very important that this long – term project needs money, frankly speaking. We need money in everything we think, we need to evaluate the players, the ability to get youngsters to start and stay with them for a long time … It’s a ball box for champions, it’s always very important. This has been a goal for us since we arrived, “said Lyon’s coach at a preview conference against Santa Clara, shortly after being updated for the game until 2024. “Its purpose is to win games, increase training, win titles, but it has to be the result of work. The duration of the contract has increased, but the objectives remain the same. It is much easier to tackle the game through the game,” Frederico Verandas said: “I am only because of the president. I’m here. ”