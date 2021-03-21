Home sport Robben Amorim: Winning our games and not motivating opponents »- Game

Mar 21, 2021 0 Comments
Robben Amorim: Winning our games and not motivating opponents

20 March 2021 – 22:52

The sports coach presents the recipe for the future after another victory

Robin Amorim analyzes Sporting-V. Guimares (1-0), talking to Sports TV.

Analysis of departure

Robin Amorim at Terio Esco: The News to Understand the Group. This is the future of the game

“Good game, even without creating many chances. We progressed even more easily. Daniel Bragania gave it to us and made a great game when it was cold. We controlled the match and only those conditions were followed by Vitoria. , In a better collective play.The team defends well and finds more and more solutions to enemies with less resistance.

Will the defense win the championship?

“This is part of it, we’re still the second best attack. Now it’s very difficult to score, the teams are closing well. We need to find solutions. No suffering, we’re close to winning, that’s what happened. . “

Can you waste 10 points for good?

“Clearly possible, all we have to do is not win our games and motivate the opponents. When we lose points, let the opponents take us. It’s a game by game.”

Is the goal the result without failures?

“The goal is to win the next game, no need to worry about such a young team:”

