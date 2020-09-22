Robert Kraft: New England Patriots owners appear to have won a solicitation case in Florida.

“We were disappointed with the decision of the Fourth District,” said Kylie Mason, the Attorney General’s reporter secretary, told CNN.

She said attorney general Amit Agarwal’s staff considered whether the state Supreme Court would hear the appeal, and if so, what the outcome of the decision against Kraft would mean.

“These attorneys believe that review is not possible and are concerned that the Florida Supreme Court’s decision on the facts of these cases may have a broader and negative impact beyond the limited facts of this case that could affect future law enforcement efforts. Said Mason.

After consulting with the prosecutor’s office, they decided not to appeal the court ruling. The ruling severely damaged the state’s case. The influential NFL owner was one of dozens of patrons caught by a secret camera getting an illegal massage at the West Palm Beach spa in January 2019. A month later he He has been charged with two misdemeanor crimes alleging prostitution. His legal team disputed the validity of a search warrant that allowed authorities to install hidden cameras inside the spa, saying he violated his 4th Amendment rights and Florida law. A Palm Beach County judge agreed in May 2019 and decided to suppress the video, effectively handling the criminal case against him. The appeals court ruling said that “the type of law enforcement surveillance used in this case is extreme.” “There may be circumstances that may justify the use of the technology in question, but you must adhere to the strict 4th Amendment safeguards developed over the past decades. Otherwise, the evidence obtained would be declared unacceptable due to the problem. May be the constitution.” Kraft pleaded not guilty to the charges Apologized “It hurt and disappointed many people who take me as a higher standard, such as my family, close friends, colleagues, and fans,” he said. He has owned Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots six times since 1994. READ Michael Bennett announces his retirement