Robert Trump, the more youthful brother of President Donald Trump, lifeless at age 71

“It is with heavy coronary heart I share that my superb brother, Robert, peacefully handed absent tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my most effective buddy. He will be significantly skipped, but we will meet up with once more. His memory will stay on in my coronary heart for good. Robert, I enjoy you. Relaxation in peace,” the President stated.

Donald Trump is expected to show up at his brother’s funeral. However no specifics had been quickly offered on options. In addition, a resource acquainted claimed the President personally dictated the White Dwelling statement on his brother.

“Uncle Robert, we really like you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always,” Ivanka Trump posted on Twitter Saturday evening.

The President known as his brother’s clinic place late on Saturday as it appeared his loss of life was in close proximity to, two people acquainted with the make any difference instructed CNN. It is really not distinct whether or not they connected or whether Robert Trump’s situation authorized him to discuss by phone with the President.

