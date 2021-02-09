Roberto Justus is his grandfather for the fourth time: “Bonequinha”

Entrepreneur and presenter Roberto Justus is a grandfather for the fourth time. The new granddaughter was born last Saturday (6), in São Paulo. It wasn’t until the end of Monday night (8) that Justus shared a record with her and his wife, Ana Paula Siebert. “My granddaughter Stella was born this Saturday! Much joy for the whole family,” he wrote.

Roberto Justus is the father of Ricardo, 35, Fabiana, 34, Luiza, 27, Raphaella, 11 and Vicky, just eight months old. He is still the grandfather of 2 year old twins Sienna and Chiara.

Discover the disc published by him:

Roberto Justus in the Maldives

At the end of last year, he and his wife traveled to the Maldives, leaving their six-month-old daughter Vicky at home in Brazil.

“About getting to paradise! So happy to be returning to the Maldives after five years of celebrating our honeymoon here … I am so grateful to be able to experience this moment and I feel extremely happy to share a little one with you. end of this paradise! every corner with me? ”she wrote at the time.

Ana Paula had shared an article in which she talks about a 14 hour flight between São Paulo and Dubai. “We only have four hours to wait, no, my love? Quiet. Very close. To get to the next destination,” he said in Stories, admitting he felt like going there. ‘airport.