Robin Amorim Focuses on Sporting B Team – Sports

Mar 20, 2021 0 Comments
Coach Luis Fellipe and Plata watch the victory over the Oriental Dragon

The meeting, with enthusiasm, ended with two goals from the Lions’ main team players working with Philippe Celkaya at this point of the season, for two different reasons: Luis Fellip, as he returns from injury, needs to get someone to speed up the competition, and problems related to the winter transfer window due to the internal decision of the football structure Gonzalo Plata, who was pushed to the second team due. Pellip scored the first goal for the Lions in the 15th minute, a hat-trick after the ball was stolen from an opponent; The 27-year-old Brazil has not scored in more than a year. Pellப்p will also be Sporting B’s second goal-scorer in the 84th minute with a new ball recovery and delivery to Nuno Morera, who assisted Gonzalo Plata.

