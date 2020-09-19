Home Top News Rochester Shootout: Backyard Party Shootout Kills 2 People and Injures 14

Rochester Shootout: Backyard Party Shootout Kills 2 People and Injures 14

Sep 19, 2020
Police are trying to determine who and how many people were shooting. The suspect was not detained and motives were not immediately known, Acting Police Mark Simmons told reporters before dawn.

The two who died were between the ages of 18 and 22, Simons said without giving names.

The 14 injured were between the ages of 17 and 23 and were taken to two hospitals that are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said dozens of shots were fired in a press release.

Simons said near the filming site in the eastern part of the city, “It’s a tragedy of great proportions.” “I have never heard of 16 victims.”

The shooting takes place as the city and the police deal with another notable case. Rochester police pinned him to the ground and died in March. The release of body camera footage this month brought protests and accusations that local leaders hid details of Prude’s death from the public.
SImmons this week Fired on fallout. New York City law firms Independent investigation of the handling of the city Of the case. Also, the Attorney General of New York Grand jury appears to investigate Prude’s death.

Police responded to a gunfire call around 12:25 am on Saturday and found about 100 people running around the streets in a “very confusing scene,” Simons said.

“At that time, I was able to see and observe several victims of gunshot wounds,” he said.

The area where the shooting took place is near the Rochester Public Market. Democrats and Chronicles.

Police didn’t know about the party ahead of time and they didn’t even get a fuss request, Simons said.

Here's what Spit Socks and Spit Hoods are and how they are used by the police.
Rochester officials have issued guidelines. Coronavirus infectious disease worldwide epidemic, Limit social gatherings to family members and prevent residents from gathering in groups. The city’s website.

“For our community that has to deal with this tragedy (Saturday shooting), we have to deal with (such) tragic things, which are unfortunate and shameful for those who decide to engage in violent behavior.” Simons said early on Saturday.

READ  George Berman clarifies that he has not resigned

“We will do everything we can as a department to lead the people involved to justice,” he said.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren called for “Prayer and support for all those involved in the community.” CNN Alliance WHAM.

The statement said, “While the RPD is investigating what has happened here and looking for responsible people, I beg everyone to remain calm and exercise deep self-control.” “As more information becomes available, the Police Department will provide an update on this issue. Please continue to follow our city.”

CNN’s Christina Maxouris and Ganesh Setty contributed to this report.

