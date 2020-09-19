Rochester Shootout: Backyard Party Shootout Kills 2 People and Injures 14

Police are trying to determine who and how many people were shooting. The suspect was not detained and motives were not immediately known, Acting Police Mark Simmons told reporters before dawn.
The two who died were between the ages of 18 and 22, Simons said without giving names.
The 14 injured were between the ages of 17 and 23 and were taken to two hospitals that are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said dozens of shots were fired in a press release.
Simons said near the filming site in the eastern part of the city, “It’s a tragedy of great proportions.” “I have never heard of 16 victims.”
Police responded to a gunfire call around 12:25 am on Saturday and found about 100 people running around the streets in a “very confusing scene,” Simons said.
“At that time, I was able to see and observe several victims of gunshot wounds,” he said.
Police didn’t know about the party ahead of time and they didn’t even get a fuss request, Simons said.
“For our community that has to deal with this tragedy (Saturday shooting), we have to deal with (such) tragic things, which are unfortunate and shameful for those who decide to engage in violent behavior.” Simons said early on Saturday.
“We will do everything we can as a department to lead the people involved to justice,” he said.
The statement said, “While the RPD is investigating what has happened here and looking for responsible people, I beg everyone to remain calm and exercise deep self-control.” “As more information becomes available, the Police Department will provide an update on this issue. Please continue to follow our city.”
