Home entertainment Rock is full of’Black Adam’ at the gate during blackout, ROCK SMASH!

Rock is full of’Black Adam’ at the gate during blackout, ROCK SMASH!

Sep 19, 2020 0 Comments
Rock is full of'Black Adam' at the gate during blackout, ROCK SMASH!

Breaking news

Tue Daya has to work when there is a power outage, but the electric gate does not open??

If you Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, You turn your inner’Black Adam’. Tear that MFer right off the brick wall and put it down on the ground!!!

Sincerity !!!

Johnson, who was recently cast to play the super-powerful DC comic villain, showed live dubbed “It’s not my best time” after his power was cut off by a Friday storm.

Waiting for permission to load Instagram media.

“I tried to redefine the hydraulic system to open the gate that normally works when the power outage is off,” Rock said, but this time it didn’t.

Oh no !!

“I made a call to see how quickly I could get the gate skills in the field, but I didn’t have time to wait 45 minutes.”

Double Oh No!!

“By now we know that there are hundreds of crews waiting to go to work so we can start the day.”

So… in true’Black Adam’ fashion, Johnson used Amon’s powers to rip up the damn stuff!

“I pushed, pulled, and ripped the door myself,” Johnson said.

“It was completely ripped off the brick wall, cut off the steel hydraulics and threw them into the grass.”

success!!!

“My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welder after about an hour. And they’distrusted and equally feared’ how I pulled it off.”

It certainly seems DC has a guy who can do’Black Adam!!’

READ  Fallon Returns to 'Tonight Show' Studio 4 Months Immediately after COVID-19 Shutdown

“It’s not my best time, but the man has to go to work.”

Rock-1 Gate-0

You May Also Like

Van Morrison performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, in New Orleans2019 Jazz and Heritage Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 4, New Orleans, USA - 28 Apr 2019

Van Morrison Announces Songs Against Corona 19 Blockade

Powderfinger Prep Album of Unreleased Material for 20th Anniversary of ‘Odyssey Number Five’

Powderfinger Reveals New Music In 10 Years With’Day By Day’: Streaming Now

Yoga, Pilates and music classes in the prison of Lori Loughlin

Yoga, Pilates and music classes in the prison of Lori Loughlin

Chris Rock addresses Jimmy Fallon's black face controversy:'He meant nothing'

Chris Rock addresses Jimmy Fallon’s black face controversy:’He meant nothing’

The Netflix trailer shows the smiling wife of killer Chris Watt in a home video.

Disneyland President Ken Fort Rock is "disappointed" by California's lack of progress on theme park reopening.

Disneyland President Ken Fort Rock is “disappointed” by California’s lack of progress on theme park reopening.

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *