Rock is full of’Black Adam’ at the gate during blackout, ROCK SMASH!

Tue Daya has to work when there is a power outage, but the electric gate does not open??

If you Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, You turn your inner’Black Adam’. Tear that MFer right off the brick wall and put it down on the ground!!!

Sincerity !!!

Johnson, who was recently cast to play the super-powerful DC comic villain, showed live dubbed “It’s not my best time” after his power was cut off by a Friday storm.

“I tried to redefine the hydraulic system to open the gate that normally works when the power outage is off,” Rock said, but this time it didn’t.

Oh no !!

“I made a call to see how quickly I could get the gate skills in the field, but I didn’t have time to wait 45 minutes.”

Double Oh No!!

“By now we know that there are hundreds of crews waiting to go to work so we can start the day.”

So… in true’Black Adam’ fashion, Johnson used Amon’s powers to rip up the damn stuff!

“I pushed, pulled, and ripped the door myself,” Johnson said.

“It was completely ripped off the brick wall, cut off the steel hydraulics and threw them into the grass.”

success!!!

“My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welder after about an hour. And they’distrusted and equally feared’ how I pulled it off.”

It certainly seems DC has a guy who can do'Black Adam!!'

“It’s not my best time, but the man has to go to work.”