Home World Rocket attack report in Israel during historic White House peace agreement signing

Rocket attack report in Israel during historic White House peace agreement signing

Sep 16, 2020 0 Comments
Rocket attack report in Israel during historic White House peace agreement signing

As a normalization agreement between Israel and the two Arab states took place at the White House,, Palestinian militants in Gaza launched two rockets on Israel on Tuesday.

Several people were injured in the rocket attack.

Jerusalem Post Thirteen people were reported to be injured.

Trump announces deal between Israel and Bahrain to normalize relations for peace in the Middle East

Israeli forces say two rockets were launched from Gaza and one was intercepted by air defense.

Palestine opposes an agreement with: United Arab Emirates and BahrainIt was viewed as a betrayal of their cause by Arab states that agreed to recognize Israel without securing territorial concessions.

Hamas, an Islamic armed group, has been ruling Gaza since 2007, seizing power from internationally supported Palestinian authorities. Israel and Egypt have put serious blockades on the coastal area ever since.

Although many Palestinian armed groups are active in Gaza, Israel responds to rocket launches, with Hamas responsible for all attacks and generally air strikes against armed targets.

Click here to receive the FOX News app.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several small battles since 2007. Egypt and Qatar brokered an unofficial ceasefire in which Hamas controlled rocket attacks in exchange for economic aid and blockade easing, but the agreement was broken. many times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor for Geopolitics, Military, Crime, Technology and Sports at FoxNews.com. His email is [email protected]

You May Also Like

Trump campaign ad confirms Russian jets calling for military assistance

Trump campaign ad confirms Russian jets calling for military assistance

Russian opposition leader Navalny may leave hospital bed

Russian opposition leader Navalny may leave hospital bed

Fifth ex-PM opposes post-Brexit bill

Fifth ex-PM opposes post-Brexit bill

Work From Home

Giant tech companies join a movement that allows employees to work from home

Japan Yoshihide suga profile ripley pkg intl hnk vpx_00000021

Sugar Yoshihide: the son of a farmer who will become Japan’s next prime minister

UP businessman who accused an IPS officer died of bullet injury

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *