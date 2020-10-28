Rocket Hiring Stephen Silas as Coach

The Rockets strongly considered giving Stephen Silas their first NBA head coaching position four years later.

Rockets have chosen Silas, Mavericks’ chief assistant coach, as their 15th chief coach over the past two seasons, someone who knows the decision told Chronicle.

Rockets have already started working on assembling a staff that is expected to include at least two former coaches. A conversation has already started with Jeff Hornacek and Nate McMillan. John Lucas, the director of the Rockets player agent who was a head coaching candidate, is expected to receive an offer to keep the team to some extent, and may also be part of Silas’ staff.

Silas, son of former All Star Paul Silas, who became the Rockets coach in 2003, made it to the finals in the 2016 spot, when Mike D’Antoni decided to take over the spot. Silas was Charlotte Hornets’ assistant under former Rockets assistant Steve Clifford.

47-year-old Silas became the NBA’s youngest assistant coach at the age of 27 when he moved to scouting at New Orleans Hornets in 2000. -18 season.

Along with the Mavericks, he helped direct the attack around the second-year all-star Luka Doncic, who received the highest attack rating in NBA history.

D’Antoni told Rockets on September 13 that he would not return as manager after spending four seasons in Houston.