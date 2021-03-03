Rockets hit a base in Iraq housing US soldiers 2 days before the Pope’s visit | World

The target was Ain Al Asad Air Base in the Anbar Desert, and several rockets hit the area where the soldiers of the US-led international coalition are located.

This is the first attack on US forces since the US struck Iran-aligned militia targets on the Iraqi-Syrian border last week. It was the first military action of the Biden government (see the video below).

US conducts first Joe Biden-era military operation in Syria

The attack is fueling fears of a possible repeat of a series of attacks like last year, which culminated in the US-led drone attack that killed Iranian General Qassim Soleimani.

The Ain Al Asad air base is the same one that was attacked by Iran, in retaliation from the United States, days after Soleimani’s death. Dozens of American servicemen were injured at the time.

A third civilian died of a heart attack after the attack. The government did not say whether the victim was Iraqi or a foreigner.

Colonel Wayne Marotto, US spokesperson for the international coalition in Iraq, said Iraqi security forces have opened an investigation.

Iraqi military officials said in a statement that the attack did not cause significant casualties and that security forces found the location used to fire the missiles.

The attack is the most recent of several committed in recent weeks and shows the logistical difficulty in organizing the Pope's visit, which begins on Friday (5) and continues until Monday (8).

Francis will be the first pope to visit Iraq, a predominantly Shia Muslim country, in history.

2 of the 2 pope posters are installed Wednesday (3) in Baghdad on the eve of Francis’ visit to Iraq – Photo: Khalid al-Mousily / Reuters Posters of the pope are installed Wednesday (3) in Baghdad on the eve of Francis’ visit to Iraq – Photo: Khalid al-Mousily / Reuters