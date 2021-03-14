Rodrigo Pessoa finishes with 6th place in the tournament in the United States

On another day of competition in Wellington, USA, Rodrigo Pessoa was the highlight. In the five-star competition, the Brazilian finished sixth. Eduardo Menezes and Yuri Mansur also competed.

Riding Carlito’s Way 6, Rodrigo Pessoa finished the first phase of the dispute with a time of 81.03s, the second best among all the participants, and without committing a fault. With this performance, the Brazilian was assured in the second phase of the dispute which was the Jump-Off.

At this stage of the competition, the Brazilian Olympic champion in 2004 and three-time world champion was the first to launch into the dispute. Considered the favorite of the race, Rodrigo Pessoa passed the course without penalty and in 41.45s, taking sixth place overall.

The first place in the race was formed by Abdel Said of Egypt, followed by the German Daniel Deusser and the Irish Cian O’Connor.

Other Brazilians

In addition to Rodrigo Pessoa, Brazil had two riders in the race. Bringing the team together with H5 Chaganus, Eduardo Menezes closed his participation with 82.92 and four penalty points, being 18th.

Competing with the H5 Riding Vikiti, Yuri Mansur finished his participation in the five-star competition in the United States with a score of 83.71 and committed nine penalty points, placing him in 24th place.