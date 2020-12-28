Roger Federer decides not to play Australian Open, says agent | sneakers

Roger Federer is absent from the Australian Open. Six-time Grand Slam champion, the Swiss said he could not participate in the competition. He is still trying to regain his best physical condition after having operated on his right knee twice earlier this year. The information was confirmed by Federer’s agent Tony Goldsick in an interview with the Associated Press news agency.
The 39-year-old Swiss last played an official game in the opening season’s Grand Slam in January, before undergoing knee surgery. He then underwent a second operation.
Roger Federer vs. Novak Djokovic at Australian Open – Photo: Hannah Peters / Getty Images
The start of the Australian Open has been delayed for three weeks due to the country’s strict border rules to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The competition is scheduled to start on February 8.
Federer, who trained at his base in Dubai, said the delay in starting the tournament could benefit him. However, his agent said the tennis player could not return.
– Roger has decided not to play the 2021 Australian Open. He has made great strides in recent months with his knee and his fitness. However, after consulting with his team, he decided the best decision for him in the long run was to return to competitive tennis after the Australian Open.