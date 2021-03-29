Rolling Stone · Ford 2 broke the 2021 Guinness record for the Oscars

The film starring Sacha Baron Cohen competes in the Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay categories

The Guinness Book of World Records announced it Borat 2: The next movie tape, Its original title Struggle Next Moviefilm: Big Bribes to US Rule to Benefit from Kazakhstan’s Famous Nation, Became the film with the longest title suggested Oscar. (Via N.M.E.)

Previously, this feature was for film These wonderful men and their flying machines (1965), in English, How did I fly from London to Paris in 25 hours and 11 minutes on those flying men or on their flying machines?.

As stated in it N.M.E., It is not the number of words that determines the record winner, but the number of characters. Port 2 There are 110 characters eThese wonderful men and their flying machines There are 85 characters.

Released in October 2020 on Amazon Prime Video Sacha Baron Cohen Depicts the journalist’s new journey Port To the United States. At this point, the character has to carry out a government task and, of course, is involved in many controversial situations.

In the 93rd edition Oscar, Port 2 Competes in Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay categories. Except for the comedy Jason Voliner, Cohen Also competes for the Best Supporting Actor award Chicago7.

One of the tremendous titles of Sasha Baron Cohen’s film # Oscar Register! – Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 20, 2021

