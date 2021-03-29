Rolling Stone படங்கள் 4 pictures to discover the life of Winter Soldier Sebastian Stan [LISTA]

Sebastian Stan One of the actors Marvel Cinematic Universe It gained great importance in the new phase of ownership, which consists of series Disney +, In addition to theatrical releases.

Before this Balkan and Winter Soldier , Stan Has come a long way through pictures Captain America, Black panther and Avengers. Out MCUThe actor has acted in a wide variety of films, from novels to Oscar-winning plays.

+++ Read more: How does Vandavision connect with Falcon and Winter Soldier?

Thinking about it, we list four products Sebastian Stan. Check:

+++ Follow our spotty – find the best music selections and the hottest news

Black Swan (2010)

In Black swan, Stan To explain Andrew, A man who quickly engages with the foreman Nina (Natalie Portman) When she was getting ready to star Or Lake Dose Sisnus No lead character.

Me, Donya (2017)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=US_P75dgJ_w

I, ToniaAnother Oscar in the curriculum Stan. The actor gives life Jeff, Skater’s Partner Tonya, Who was caught in a scandal after committing a crime against one of the athletes.

Results, Beginning (2019)

In this novel, Stan One of the young woman’s romantic interests Daphne (Shailene Woodley), Which is divided between him and his friend, Jack (Jamie Tornan).

The Devil of Every Day (2020)

Star Tom Holland, The devil of every day At the end of World War II, the United States explores unique writings from a forgotten part of Ohio. Stan is a local officer who can do anything to maintain his position.

+++ KANT | Best for all time in 1 minute | Rolling Stone Brazil

+++ More about MCU: 7 MCU Heroes Who Have Never Been Into Space: Scarlet Witch, Black Panther and many more

In the end Avengers: Endcom, Almost all superheroes visited space for a while. However, some of the main characters do not have the pleasure of enjoying this journey between the planets. Information Screenplay.

The website reminds that Earth Defenders are well aware that the most dangerous threats are coming from somewhere in space Captain Marvel And hair Defenders of the Galaxy.

+++ Read more: Avengers: We finally find out who was attacked by the bank that threw the Hulk at the endcam

in the beginningAvengers: EndcomRemember Screenplay, Rocket Asked: “Who is not in space here?” Wants the best players Captain America, Thor, Black widow, Bruce Banner, Iron man, Dr. Strange, Spider man, And others have experience. However, the big names did not make that trip.

According to Screenplay, It is no coincidence that the main characters of the heroes who have not yet gone into space Avengers Of the 4th phase Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

+++ Read more: Marvel veto love between two characters in Avenger: Infinity War

Thinking about it, The Screenplay ‘S list of superheroes MCU Those who have been in space until now. Check:

Scarlet the Witch

WandaNot landing in space now. However, who knows in appearance Doctor is weird in Mad Multiverse, The character does not take a journey beyond Earth.

+++ Read more: Avengers Continuity Error: Ultimatum goes viral on Dictoc; Watch

Eye sight

Then Vandavision, The future of the superhero Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) A big question mark and possibility Eye sight Will not visit the place.

+++ Read more: Why Wanda is not called the Scarlet Witch in the MCU?

Hawk

Sam Wilson Received the shield Captain America Is in operation Balkan and Winter Soldier Explore new missions as a superhero and may even travel beyond Earth. The Screenplay However, it is reminiscent Sam I need a different case if I want to fly through the stars.

+++ Read more: Anthony Mackie Says Season 2 of the Balkans and Winter Soldier is not possible

Winter Soldier

Bucky Barnes Never been in space Sam, Can enjoy some long journey from Earth Balkan and Winter Soldier.

+++ Read more: London Eye becomes Captain America’s shield to celebrate the introduction of the Balkans and the Winter Soldier; Look

Ant man and wasp

The couple lived many adventures. However, neither Ant man not e Vespa Had the opportunity to travel through space. Maybe in the future?

+++ Read more: Stan Lee’s Participation In The Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 ‘Of course’ Inspired by Fan Theory

Black leopard

Cem Chadwick Boseman No. MCU, Due to the tragic death of the actor in 2020 due to colon cancer, The Black leopard Does not travel to the stars. Other characters Waganda There is a great opportunity to go beyond the earth Black Panther 2, But unfortunately, if they do, it will be without D’Salla of Bosman Leads to.

+++ Read more: Take notes! 4 Marvel movies are set to be screened in 2021