Home entertainment Rolling Stone the office surpassed Montalorian among the most watched streaming products in the United States; See list

Rolling Stone the office surpassed Montalorian among the most watched streaming products in the United States; See list

Jan 08, 2021 0 Comments
None

7 years after the series ended, Office Ranked first and surpassed most viewed products in North American streams Mandalorian, Step Nielsen ranking.

+++ Read more: The Virgin River surpasses the Montreal in the most watched streaming products in the United States; See list

Office Gained a lot of attention for dropping out of streaming in December Netflix USA on New Year’s Day – Last month American fans watched the series even more and its audience soared.

As stated in it Variety, Sitcom aired on December 7 for about 1.3 billion minutes Mandalorian Recorded 1 billion, which Office In the first place among the most seen products.

+++ Read more: Montalorian: Lucasfilm executive apologizes after being criticized for mocking fan reaction; Understand

It is the seventh time Office Occupies this position – and is one of the top 10 most viewed products Nielsen, Step Variety. If the two series have one thing in common, how popular they are among fans.

Since the introduction Mandalorian In 2019, the series proved to be the most popular, and became the most stolen series of 2020. See the list of most viewed products in North American streams for the week of December 7:

+++ Read more: According to IMDP, Virgin River is the most popular novel series; See list

  1. Office (Netflix)
  2. Mandalorian(Disney Plus)
  3. Virgin River (Netflix)
  4. Crown (Netflix)
  5. Manhunt: Deadly game(Netflix)
  6. The occult(Netflix)
  7. Gray physique(Netflix)
  8. Guilt thinking (Netflix)
  9. Big mouth (Netflix)
  10. Shits Creek (Netflix)

+++ Follow our spotty – find the best music selections and the hottest news

READ  Underground folk music star Charlie Pride has died at the age of 86

+++ Cynthia Lus | Best for all time in 1 minute | Rolling Stone Brazil

You May Also Like

"Friends" foi ao ar entre 1994 e 2004 e contou com dez temporadas

Do you know which is the most hated episode of Exitoína “Friends” and the most acclaimed?

Inspired by Hotel O Competo da Rainhaw, the set beats and freaks fans

Inspired by Hotel O Competo da Rainhaw, the set beats and freaks fans

Brazilian Nintendo Aesop Switch | Accepts prepaid gift card for games

Brazilian Nintendo Aesop Switch | Accepts prepaid gift card for games

Why the Saudi dissent documentary did not include it in the streaming

Why the Saudi dissent documentary did not include it in the streaming

ில் Something lost in the translation of the soul of. Nearly 15 thousand people like the new version

ில் Something lost in the translation of the soul of. Nearly 15 thousand people like the new version

'Babenko' starts meeting for Brazil's Oscar campaign

‘Babenko’ starts meeting for Brazil’s Oscar campaign

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *