A video shared on social media showed dozens of villagers lighting candles as they visit the tomb of Social Democraticist Ion Aliman after voting in local elections on Sunday.

“It’s your victory,” one man can say. “Know that you will be proud of us. Rest in peace.”

Aliman took third place in the market of Deveselu, a village of about 3,000 people in southern Romania, with a 64% vote.

“He was a real market for us,” an anonymous woman wearing a surgical mask told Deveselu’s private television station ProTV. “He sided with the town respecting all the laws. I will never see a market like that again.”