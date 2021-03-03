Home sport Ronaldo makes history by scoring for the third game in a row again

Mar 03, 2021 0 Comments
One more day. Another game. Another goal. Another post.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo’s routine is boring. But he showed no signs of regretting with her.

This Tuesday, the Portuguese international returned to create its own in victory Juventus played 3-0 in Spain. The Portuguese closed the score in 89 minutes, scoring in the third game in a row to reach 20 in Serie A.

This is Ronaldo’s most recent achievement. Not 20 goals in the league, of course. But, according to Apta, he became the first player to score 20 or more goals in the top five European leagues in each of the last 12 seasons. It should be noted that the brand covers the current season, in which Messi has so far “scored” only 19 goals. This is because Argentina have scored 20 or more goals against Barcelona in the previous 12 seasons.

It should be noted that Morata and Sisa scored the remaining goals of the night in a match that allowed Juventus to win the championship again after a draw with Verona in the final round.

With this decision, the title maintains a seven-point distance to the champion leader A league, Inter Milan, and three runner-ups, Milan.

