RRR Promotion: It’s Time To Return To Set

The most awaited RRR update is here. Director SS Rajamouli unveiled an interesting promotion after closure. Promotions show how the Covid-19 epidemic has affected RRR filming and revival measures. The promotion begins with gearing up for shooting after a long period of time.

From cleaning the floor to ironing clothes, removing weapon dust, to cars and RRR promotions, the shooting is OK. However, the team is taking all necessary precautions, including sanitizing the entire environment and equipment, and the use of non-contact thermometers and oxygen meters at the shooting location.

“Our filming has been quite productive until March. But the world has stopped. So are we. Now is the time to double the grit and get back to the set,” said at the start of the promotion.

And at the end of the promotion, Rajamouli said, “The hero is ready.” And you can glimpse the hands of Ram Charan and NTR. The promotion ends with a bright note that Bheem’s highly anticipated appearance will be revealed on October 22, 2020. “Waiting for #RamarajuForBheem on October 22, 2020.” This is great news for both Tarak and RRR’s avid fans.

