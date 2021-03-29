Rui George: England They will talk well about our team in England U – UEFA European Under-21 Championship

In the second round of the final round of the U21 European Championship D, Rui Jorge wanted Portugal’s performance and victory over England (2-0).

“I was satisfied [com as melhorias pedidas]. We were very defensive again and improved the attack in the second half. We had a good game in both areas, however I liked the ball defense in the first area. We had a good time. Overall, I loved the game. We were not in the Central Zone, we had numerical superiority and in the first half we had little confidence in playing there. We have technically talented players, so that area should have played a little more in the first half. I was able to fix this in the second part and do it because the quality is there. Florentino and Getson were important in controlling the game in the first half, but we were safe as a team with the ball in the second half, ”the Portuguese coach said after the match at the Stojis Stadium in Ljubljana (Slovenia). 1 point from qualifying, but Rui George Concentration asks: “I would say as always. It’s true that we did not qualify mathematically with six points in two games, so it will be the same. Continually qualified. Doing things better than the goal in terms of results. That will remain the case in Switzerland. Regardless of the outcome we want, our idea is to prove the quality of our players and be an integrated team. “

Rui George also highlighted the atmosphere within the team: “This team is very similar in terms of quality. I don’t think there is anyone here who feels like a substitute. There may be a tendency towards a less healthy team. With a better team of players and consistent behaviors, you probably don’t know as much as coaching this team. It adds a lot of pride to me.I still can not access the numbers, but I like the way we had the ball and the use we gave.With the advantage in the marker, we know how to be patient to defend at the lowest level, when we recover, we know that we are very dangerous . “

“I’m very interested in what they have to say if they do not show it later. More important than saying, they want to win in training, lectures and rest, and as a result, they have shown in the game. As we played today, we are going to the last game to try to prove the quality of our players. In the UK today, they will definitely talk well about our team and our players, some will walk there and others will walk there.That’s important is part of our presence in this level of competition.In the call, I looked at the bench and was told I had nothing less.If I wanted speed , I have speed.I have a goal if I want a high quality game on my back.I have many quality solutions that do not label them as regulations or alternatives, and I think they are best for a particular match Allows you to manage your comments. We did better in both moments. Counter-attack first goal Puntaren Gonzalez, q You passed on time and got a great finish from Danny Motta following a great joint recovery from the ball “, the coach concluded.