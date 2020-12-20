Run the final demo and boldly beat Default II for the Nintendo Switch • Nintendo Connect

Bold Default II Released on February 26, 2021 Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders already exist It is now possible on the Nintendo iShop – Priced at 59.99. Because so many Comment on the last demo version of Bold Default II, The developers announced some changes and updates, one of which is you New demo Can give a look. You can already see the improvements addressed by the developers in the video at the end of October and some of them in the new free trial version:

Difficulty levels to choose from without sacrificing challenging fights / easy entry

Lap indicators and exclamation points added

Avoidable introductory scenes for fights

Includes better overview of war order / detailed war information

Monster Speed ​​and Behavior Adjusted / Weak Enemies Flee, Strong Enemies Shine Red

Successful bonus for wins with low writing level

Sword action is easy to use

Font and background colors fixed / user interface fixed

Changed the task menu’s easy-to-use / complex button assignment

Various game settings were added

May be in “Final Demo” Nintendo iShop The Nintendo Switch Or about Nintendo website You need to be loaded An intention From the visual quality of the game, the strategic combat structure and the memorable music Of the first major chapter. It covers most of the first chapter, which follows the action of the preface directly. The whole thing works just like the full version in every way. The running time of the demo is limited to five hours and the stored data will not be transferred to the game until it appears on February 26, 2021.

