Running! Now available for iPhones and iPods – MacMagazine.com

Mar 23, 2021 0 Comments
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

In the distant month of October 2020, our gaming expert Vinicius Porto Talked about the long-awaited Crash Bandicoot: In motion!, Which was in the front row.

On mobile devices, the game follows the “infinite run” style, in which the character moves automatically, and if you need to cheat, slide, jump or crash, you have to spin to destroy enemies along the way.

The game features customizable scenes, costumes and weapons, scenes familiar to players, favorite (or hateful) characters, collectibles, and a multiplayer mode.

Now, as announced five months ago, the game is finally over Available on the App Store For iPhones and iPods!

Join Crash Bandicoot and his sister Koko in saving Multiverse!

Think fast to crash and cocoa to run, jump, spin and break everything on obstacles-filled tracks. Defeat the assistants of Dr. Neo Cortex and run through mysterious lands.

Slide to explore wild and exotic places. My. Customize Crash and Coco with Chan Skins, assemble a vast arsenal of weapons and hone your racing skills to win prizes.

Get ready for the race of your life!

The game is free and has in-app purchases ranging from R $ 11 to R $ 550 – be careful, here, it is very cheap! 💸

