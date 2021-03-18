Rural environments are set to peak in tourism trends in 2021

Ana Lorenziro (JN / TV) Today 07:21

The World Trade Organization (WTO) points out that support in Portugal and Spain will be crucial in restoring the sector when deregulation. The organization reveals that international recovery will dictate “strong demand” for “real” travel in the countryside.

Tourism in Portugal is going through great uncertain days. 2020 was one of the worst years in memory, and the first months of 2021 confirmed that the tragic situation would continue. With Easter already lost – due to strict restrictions on a national and European scale – many believe the sun and the heat of June will revive the process.

The World Tourism Organization (WTO) hopes that at least part of the epidemic’s legacy will continue in the coming months and years – far from the 2019 figures – international organizations predict it could happen in 2023. Domestic tourism will be the first to recover, and rural areas continue to play an appropriate role.

“As we have seen in recent months, domestic tourism will return before international tourism, which in turn will open up opportunities, especially in rural areas. Surab says in an interview with Pololicashvili.

Unique experiences

“With the resumption of international tourism, we anticipate a strong demand for real and unique travel experiences, including experiences in nature and the rural environment,” he adds.

Last year, Portugal had 10.5 million guests – up from 27 million in 2019 – of which 6.5 million were in-country (INE data). 25.8 million stayed overnight (more than 70 million in 2019), of which 13.6 million were made by Portuguese residents.

At a European level, the outlook is not much different: “2020 is the worst year for tourism, with more than 70% of international tourist arrivals falling to 1990 levels,” he says. That is why Surab Pololikashvili has no doubt that “restoring confidence in international tourism is a priority”.

In this way, the digital green certification, proposed yesterday by the European Commission, will give impetus to the process.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) argues that “both Portugal and Spain are top tourist destinations” and would be a lever to regain support for the sector. In Portugal, as of the last week of February, more than 10,000 applications had been approved, valued at. 92.9 million, of which 83.3 million had already been paid, most of them in the catering sector (59% of total) and housing.

Unprecedented help

“The governments of both countries have actively supported the sector – including unprecedented economic aid packages – so millions of citizens have linked their livelihoods to tourism. Maintains the Secretary-General of the World Trade Organization.