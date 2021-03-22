Russia accuses US of rejecting official Biden-Putin dialogue

Russia on Monday accused the United States of rejecting an initiative by President Vladimir Putin for an official dialogue with his American counterpart Joe Biden after his conflict last week.

“This is yet another missed opportunity to break the deadlock in Russian-American relations that exists because of Washington,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement.

Vladimir Putin offered his North American counterpart a videoconference dialogue to discuss his various differences.

According to Russian diplomacy, “the American side did not support Putin’s proposal”, which aimed to discuss “the accumulated bilateral problems and the question of strategic stability”.

The idea was launched Thursday evening, after a surprising exchange of accusations between the two dignitaries through the media.

The Russian president replied “who says who he is” to Biden, who described him as a “killer”.

In reaction to President Biden’s statements, Moscow called on its ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, for consultations.

Putin had proposed that the video conference take place on Friday or today.

Today, the Kremlin denounced the escalation of sanctions against Russia, after Washington approved new sanctions last week.

Since arriving at the White House, President Biden has shown great steadfastness towards the Kremlin, as opposed to the often-criticized benevolence towards his predecessor Donald Trump, even to his Republican camp.

But the recent exchange of words between Biden and Putin kicks the US-Russia relationship into another spiral of tension, when the two powers said they intended to cooperate on issues of mutual interest.

Russian-American relations and Russian-Western relations in general have been undermined in recent years by problems such as Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian province of Crimea, the war in Ukraine, the conflict in Syria and the poisoning. and the subsequent detention of Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny.