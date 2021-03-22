Home Top News Russia accuses US of rejecting official Biden-Putin dialogue

Mar 22, 2021 0 Comments
Russia on Monday accused the United States of rejecting an initiative by President Vladimir Putin for an official dialogue with his American counterpart Joe Biden after his conflict last week.

“This is yet another missed opportunity to break the deadlock in Russian-American relations that exists because of Washington,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement.

Vladimir Putin offered his North American counterpart a videoconference dialogue to discuss his various differences.

According to Russian diplomacy, “the American side did not support Putin’s proposal”, which aimed to discuss “the accumulated bilateral problems and the question of strategic stability”.

The idea was launched Thursday evening, after a surprising exchange of accusations between the two dignitaries through the media.

The Russian president replied “who says who he is” to Biden, who described him as a “killer”.

