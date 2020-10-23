Russia-China military alliance cannot be excluded

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that a Russian-Chinese military alliance is not needed as of Thursday, but could be signed in the future.

Putin’s statement was a sign that relations between Moscow and Beijing were intensifying amid rising conflicts in relations with the United States. Russian leaders also Last remaining arms control agreement extension Between Moscow and Washington.

In a videoconference with experts on international foreign policy on Thursday, Putin replied to the question of whether a military alliance between Moscow and Beijing is possible, “we don’t need it, but we can imagine it in theory.”

Russia and China have welcomed a “strategic partnership” but have so far rejected any talk of the possibility of forming a military alliance.

Putin pointed out the war games held by the armies of China and Russia as a sign of rapid growth in the country’s military cooperation.

Putin also noted that Russia is sharing sensitive military technologies that help to significantly increase China’s military potential, but without mentioning specific information, the information is sensitive.

“Undoubtedly, cooperation with China strengthens the defense capabilities of the Chinese military,” he added. “In the future, the military ties between the two countries will be closer.”

The Russian President said, “Time will show how it will develop.” “We are not going to rule it out,” he added.

Russia sought to strengthen relations with China as Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, charges of Russian intervention in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and other divisions sank its relationship with the West to its lowest point since the Cold War.

Thursday Putin New START treaty extension The last arms control treaty with Russia and the United States expires in February.

Earlier this week, the United States and Russia suggested that President Donald Trump was ready to accept a compromise to bail out the New START treaty two weeks before the US presidential election, facing the strong challenge of former Vice President Joe Biden, who condemned the campaign. Trump says he is weak in Russia.

The new START was signed in 2010 by then-US President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. The agreement limits each country to the deployment of 1,550 nuclear warheads and 700 missiles and bombers, and a full-scale on-site inspection is planned to ensure compliance.

Russia offered to extend the agreement without conditions, while the Trump administration insisted that it can only be renewed if China initially agreed to join. China refused to consider this idea. The United States recently revised its position and proposed a one-year extension of the treaty, but said this should be combined with imposing wider limits on nuclear warheads.

The Kremlin initially resisted Washington’s demands, but the Russian Foreign Ministry changed its stance, stating that Moscow could accept the warhead freeze if the United States agreed not to make further demands.

Putin didn’t address the issue of warhead freezing, but stressed the importance of relieving newsstats.

“The question is whether we have to keep the old treaty intact, start a detailed discussion, reach a compromise within a year, or lose it all and leave ourselves, Russia, the United States, and the rest of the world. “Without any agreement limiting the arms race,” he said. “I think the second option is much worse.”

At the same time, he added that Russia “did not adhere to the treaty” and would guarantee security without it. He pointed to Russia’s perceived advantage over hypersonic weapons and indicated that he was ready to include it in future agreements.

“If we decide we don’t need a partner, we can’t stop them,” he said. “Especially because we have the most advanced weapons systems, the security of Russia will not be compromised.”

Despite the signs that Russia and the United States are getting closer to negotiations on New START earlier this week, Russia’s top negotiator has strongly warned Washington not to make new demands, saying “dramatic” differences still remain.

Sergei Ryabkov warned that the U.S. existed in the 1990s and would not require more intrusive control validation measures such as those not envisioned by New START. Diplomats are firmly saying that Russia will not accept demands that fall under “legitimate espionage”, arguing that new control mechanisms could be discussed as part of future deals.

“If for some reason it is not suitable for the US, there will be no deal,” Liabkov told Interfax news agency: