The Kremlin threw cold water on Friday Vladimir Putin is reportedly planning to resign Amid speculation that he could suffer from Parkinson’s disease next year.

British journalist The Sun on Thursday quoted Moscow political pundit Valerie Solove as saying that 37-year-old Kale Paul Alina Kabieva, a longtime strongman, and her two daughters were pushing him out of office.

“This is utter nonsense,” the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters on Friday. “Everything is fine with the president.”

Asked if Putin planned to step down as soon as Solovi suggested, Peskov openly said: “No.”

The 68 – year – old Solovy suggested that Putin may be suffering from a degenerative disorder of the central nervous system as he has recently revealed symptoms of the disease.

According to observers, Putin recently appeared to be in pain when he changed his legs. The Sun reports. The revised footage also showed him pulling his fingers as he held a trophy.

Speculation has been rife over Putin’s resignation as Russian lawmakers are considering legislation proposed by the president, which could provide former presidents with a lifetime objection from criminal charges.