Home World Russia denies Putin’s plan to resign over health concerns

Russia denies Putin’s plan to resign over health concerns

Nov 06, 2020 0 Comments
Russia denies Putin's plan to resign over health concerns

The Kremlin threw cold water on Friday Vladimir Putin is reportedly planning to resign Amid speculation that he could suffer from Parkinson’s disease next year.

British journalist The Sun on Thursday quoted Moscow political pundit Valerie Solove as saying that 37-year-old Kale Paul Alina Kabieva, a longtime strongman, and her two daughters were pushing him out of office.

“This is utter nonsense,” the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters on Friday. “Everything is fine with the president.”

Asked if Putin planned to step down as soon as Solovi suggested, Peskov openly said: “No.”

The 68 – year – old Solovy suggested that Putin may be suffering from a degenerative disorder of the central nervous system as he has recently revealed symptoms of the disease.

According to observers, Putin recently appeared to be in pain when he changed his legs. The Sun reports. The revised footage also showed him pulling his fingers as he held a trophy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending a video conference call with members of the Security Council in Moscow today.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending a video conference call with members of the Security Council in Moscow today.Sputnik / Alexei Nikolsky / Kremlin via Reuters

Speculation has been rife over Putin’s resignation as Russian lawmakers are considering legislation proposed by the president, which could provide former presidents with a lifetime objection from criminal charges.

READ  Lebanon, Interpol and Beirut call for detention of two Russians after explosion | Middle East

You May Also Like

People who test positive for Covid-19 are more likely to go to work than work from home, research shows.

People who test positive for Covid-19 are more likely to go to work than work from home, research shows.

West Bank: UN and EU strike Israel after demolishing 73 homeless people in Palestine

West Bank: UN and EU strike Israel after demolishing 73 homeless people in Palestine

Swedish PM quarantines itself as state passes dark threshold

Swedish PM quarantines itself as state passes dark threshold

Closed 4 Italian regions including Milan

Closed 4 Italian regions including Milan

Britain is shut down again and Italy puts the region on the red alert as Covid-19 deaths surge 43% in Europe.

Britain is shut down again and Italy puts the region on the red alert as Covid-19 deaths surge 43% in Europe.

Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed vows'military confrontation' with Tigray region

Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed vows’military confrontation’ with Tigray region

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *