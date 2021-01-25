Home Top News Russian government accuses US of interfering in internal affairs in Navalny case

Jan 25, 2021 0 Comments
The Russian government accused the United States of “interference” in response to a statement released Friday 22 by the American Embassy in Moscow demanding the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

“This constitutes direct support for the violation of the law of the Russian Federation, by supporting unauthorized actions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview on Russian public television on Sunday 24, who added that the note from the diplomatic representation of The American “indirectly constitutes absolute interference in internal affairs.”

The Foreign Office on Friday denounced the “behavior” of the US embassy and said it would be called for “serious conversation.”

Washington’s diplomatic representation, now under the Biden administration, severely criticized “the use of violent methods against protesters and journalists.”

Thousands of people took to the streets across the country on Saturday to demand the release of Navalny, who was arrested upon arriving in the country on the 15th.

Police cracked down on protests and at least 3,500 people were arrested.

Alexey Navalny, the main opponent of President Vladimir Putin, returned to the country from Alemaha where he was treated after being the target of poisoning which he attributes to the Russian authorities.

He is expected to leave prison on February 15.

