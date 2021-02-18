Russian human rights activist Navalny – European Court of Human Rights orders release of Executive Digest

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ordered the “immediate implementation” of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, arguing that his life was in danger, according to a decision published today on the website of the Kremlin critic.

The text states that the court “asks Russia to release the applicant.” This action has immediate consequences “and considers that the failure to comply with this decision indicates a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights.

In today’s discussion, the ECHR, the European Council’s judiciary, sought the 39th regulation of its code, citing “the applicant’s life in danger.”

Russia’s Ministry of Justice has warned in a statement issued by the news agency DOS that the European Court of Justice’s call for “serious intervention in Russia’s judicial system” and “crossed a red line.”

“The ECHR cannot change a national court or overturn its judgment,” the statement added.

Western nations, especially the United States and the European Union, have called for the release of the enemy – who has been detained since returning to Russia on January 17 after allegedly attempting poisoning last summer, and a long recovery in Germany – and has condemned the crackdown on protests in late January and early February.

Russia has denied allegations that the Kremlin was involved in Navalny’s poisoning with a neurotoxic agent and considers Western criticism to interfere in its internal affairs.

On February 2, a Russian court sentenced 44-year-old Navalny to three and a half years in prison for enforcing a suspended sentence in 2014, which was considered arbitrary by the ECHR.

However, Navalny was placed under house arrest for ten months and was to be dismissed, thus serving two years and eight months.

After Navalny’s arrest, his supporters called for unauthorized demonstrations in more than 140 cities to release him, which were severely repressed by police, who arrested more than 10,000 people.

As soon as his teammate Leonid Volkov announced that the calls would be postponed until spring and summer, Navalny’s supporters did not anticipate further protests.