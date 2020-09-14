Russian opposition leader Navalny may leave hospital bed

Although noticing Navalny’s health improvement, the statement did not mention the long-term outlook for anti-corruption activist and most prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Doctors have previously warned that, despite Navalny’s recovery, long-term health problems from addiction cannot be ruled out.

The Kremlin denied official intervention by receiving calls from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leaders asking questions about poisoning.

News came out about Navalny’s condition. His colleagues benefited a little from regional elections held across Russia. On sunday.

In Novosibirsk, where Navalny visited before becoming ill, the head of the regional headquarters, Sergei Boiko, took the seat of the city council. According to a preliminary return, United Russia, the main Kremlin party that Navalny called “the party of thieves and thieves,” has lost a majority in parliament. Another representative of Navalny, Ksenia Fadeyeva, took the seat of the city council in Tomsk, the city where he left on a sick plane.

The German government found that experiments conducted in laboratories in France and Sweden showed that Navalni was used by Soviet-era agents, Novichok, to former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Salisbury, Britain said. It was revealed that it supported the discovery of the German military institute that it was poisoned by Novichoke of the same class as the one. , UK, 2018.

The Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is also taking steps to test Navalny’s samples in designated laboratories, said German government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

He said Germany had requested independent investigations of the findings from France and Sweden. German officials say the OPCW as well as laboratories in both countries have taken new samples from Navalny.

Seibert said, “In a separate effort from the OPCW test still in progress, the three laboratories independently of one another provided evidence that Navalny’s poisoning was caused by nerve agents from the Novichok group.”

“We once again urge Russia to issue a statement on the incident. “We are working closely with our European partners on possible next steps.”

Seibert did not identify French and Swedish laboratories. But Asa Scott, head of the Swedish Defense Institute told Swedish news agency TT, “We can confirm that we can see the same results as the German lab. That is, there is no doubt that it is for these substances.”

French President Mark Long said Monday in a phone call with Putin that he expressed “deep concern about the criminal offenses” targeting Navalni, the office said.

He confirmed that France reached the same conclusions as its European partners on addiction.

The Kremlin said Putin “emphasized the inadequacy of unfounded accusations against the Russian side,” and that Germany underscored Russia’s demand to hand over analysis and samples. Putin also called for a collaboration between German and Russian doctors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin | Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West of using the case as an excuse to introduce new sanctions against Moscow. He said that Navalny’s life was saved by the quick actions of airplane pilots and doctors there, who quickly landed in the Siberian city of Omsk.

“The perfect behavior of the pilot, ambulance crew and doctor is being presented as a’happy coincidence’,” he told RTVI Television in an interview on Monday.

“They dare to question the expertise of our doctors and investigators. “The sense of arrogance and one’s own infallibility has been seen in Europe before and the results have been very sad.”

Ravrov, who canceled his scheduled trip to Berlin on Tuesday, stressed that although Russian authorities conducted a preliminary investigation and documented the meeting Navalni had before falling ill, he needed to see evidence of his poisoning to begin a full criminal investigation.

“We have our own laws, so we can’t believe the comments of anyone filing a criminal case,” he added. “There is currently no legal basis for such an investigation.”

Berlin has rejected Moscow’s suggestion that it is stepping into sharing evidence.

As German findings are corroborated by overseas research institutes, “we do not expect the one who delivered the bad news, that is, we will be more attacked, but rather the news itself,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. Spoke of the Russian authorities.

When asked why Navalny’s sample was not delivered to Russia, Maria Adebahr, a spokesman for the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, “Mr. Navalny was treated in Russia for 48 hours in the hospital.”

Russian doctors who treated Navalny in Omsk said that no evidence of poisoning could be found, adding that he was too unstable to be transferred. The German charity sent a medical evacuation plane to take him to Berlin, after German doctors said he was stable enough to move.

“There is a sample of Mr. Navalny on the Russian side,” Adebahr said. “The Russian side has to explain itself even after three independent laboratories have established the results, and the Russian side has all the necessary information and all samples for analysis.”

Navalny was in a coma for more than a week, being treated with an antidote a week ago, before hospital officials said his condition had improved enough to get rid of him.