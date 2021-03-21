Russian president says new ‘strange diplomacy’ event in Western leaders’ arsenal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that in order to defend their geopolitical positions, Western politicians are increasingly discovering myths and arrogantly refusing to substantiate unsubstantiated claims and prove them with evidence.

According to the head of Russian diplomacy, any alternative views are vehemently rejected not only in the international arena but also in the West.

“All kinds of counterfeit notes are being used, but in addition to the false news that fills the media and social media, a new phenomenon has arisen in the arsenal of Western leaders – false and sometimes bad diplomacy,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov’s words came into context Deterioration of relations between Russia and the United States The reason for the walk Small diplomatic statements by Joe Biden.

Moreover, the US President has promised that Russian President Vladimir Putin will “respond” to allegations that he interfered in the US presidential election.

Commenting on Biden’s words, Putin congratulates him Remember that when everyone looks in the mirror what he sees is what the other sees.

The Russian Foreign Ministry recently announced the presence of Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov Called for consultations in Moscow To analyze ways to resolve the crisis in Russian-US relations.