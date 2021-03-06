Home sport S attitudergio Conceição att talks about attitudelessness

Mar 06, 2021 0 Comments
The FC Porto coach blames the team’s bad times, and he split the defeat with Prague “until three in the morning”

A preview of this Saturday’s game with Gil Vicente, in which FC Porto will try to return to winning ways, marked by the elimination of the Portuguese Cup Dragons after a draw with Sport following last Wednesday’s defeat to Prague (2-3).

“It’s a very bad game for us, I kept splitting it up until three in the morning. Like I said, forgetting it is not a game, but it’s important to remember. I get very angry if there is no attitude and commitment.When it disappears, everything is missing.My charge is in the registry office.

Regarding the Barcelona game, the Porto coach said it was “harder to do better” than what FC Porto did in the previous game. “We have to make mistakes to play better. We can’t say everything is good or everything is bad. We have to look at our weaknesses, but we have to look at the many good things we have already done. As a coach we have a mature team, I am always responsible when things do not go right. .It’s a bad time, but we must not forget the four years we have had so far, “he said.

With regard to the current state of the championship, FC Porto are third, with one point from Prague and 10 points from Leader Sport, Concio considers “no impossible missions” and the Dragons’ fight is not limited to second place. , Which provides direct access to the next Champions League: “We have to look for three points in every game of the championship with certainty. Everything is possible, I ‘ve seen a lot in football, I hope we’ve going to fight. Yes, this is the most important thing at the moment. “

