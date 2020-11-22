Home sport Saints Drew Breeze has 11 broken ribs, from the original diagnosis

Nov 22, 2020 0 Comments
There are 11 fractured ribs in the New Orleans Saints star on Saturday that Drew Breeze’s rib and lung injuries are more serious than first thought, According to ESPN.

That number has risen from the original diagnosis of five broken ribs for the Quarterback Breeze, and he also had a lung collapse, ESPN said. Further examination showed that Breeze had eight fractured ribs on the left and three fractured ribs on the right.

Breeze was out at half-time in their win over the San Francisco 49ers last week, what the Saints called a rib injury, and was sacked in the second quarter by Kentavius ​​Street. Doctors believe he may have suffered some injuries in the previous game, but may have continued to play.

The Saints on Friday officially put Breeze on the injured list. He was initially expected to miss three games, but the latest medical update could see him stay longer.

The 40-year-old Breeze has been the all-time leader of the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes. But last season the Saints went 5-0 without a star signal caller because he recovered from a torn ligament in his throwing arm.

The Saints, who top the NFC Southern division 7-2, play as a guest for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Daisy Hill will receive initial approval In quarterback than James Winston.

