Salmonella outbreak connected to onions expands to 43 states

“If you you should not know where your onions are from, don’t eat, provide, or offer them or any food stuff well prepared with them,” the CDC mentioned Friday.

Some of the onions have been sold at suppliers including Walmart, Kroger, Fred Meyer, Publix, Large Eagle, Food stuff Lion, and H-E-B, beneath a assortment of model names, the CDC claimed.

The CDC stated people must check their properties for the recalled merchandise and throw absent the influenced objects.

“Do not try to eat them or try out to prepare dinner the onions or other food items to make it risk-free,” the CDC reported.

Indicators of salmonella an infection incorporate diarrhea, fever and belly cramps involving six hrs and six times right after exposure to the micro organism. Those beneath age 5, those more than 65 and people today with weakened immune techniques are far more likely to expertise extreme health issues.

In some cases, the an infection can spread from the intestines to other components of the overall body and involve hospitalization.

The CDC is urging any individual with indications of salmonella poisoning to get in touch with a doctor, write down what they ate the week right before they grew to become unwell, report the disease to the health section and communicate with health and fitness investigators about their ailment.

Bacterial infections have been described in many states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.