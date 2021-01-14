Samantha Power, Former US Ambassador to the UN and Author of a Book on the Brazilian Diplomat, Will Join Biden’s Government | World

Samanta Power, former US ambassador to the UN and author of a biography of Brazilian Sérgio Vieira de Mello, has been announced by Joe Biden as future director of the US agency for international development.

In addition to being the United States’ ambassador to the UN under the Barack Obama administration, she was a member of the former Democratic President’s National Security Council.

She was an Obama adviser for many years. The two had a major disagreement over foreign policy: how the United States should act in relation to Syria.

Power argued that the United States should be involved militarily. The government, however, decided to support the rebel groups.

Sérgio Vieira de Mello, the man who wanted to save the world

Power started his career as a journalist. She was a freelance correspondent during the Bosnian War in the 1990s.

In 2008, she launched the book “The man who wanted to save the world”, about the Brazilian Sérgio Vieira de Mello.

Sérgio was a UN employee for decades. He was the head of the United Nations mission in Iraq when he died in an attack in 2003.

In a video, the President-elect of the United States said that “there is no one better prepared to make our development goals a pillar of our foreign policy.”

On Wednesday, she said that American security is tied to the safety of people living elsewhere and that many of the problems Americans face, such as the pandemic and the climate crisis, are shared by other peoples. .

The president-elect has said he will give more weight to the body than Power will lead (known by the acronym USAid).

Power will be part of the national security council.