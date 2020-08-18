Samsung Android updates: Here is every single gadget w/ 3 several years

All through its Galaxy Notice 20 announcement before this thirty day period, Samsung threw in the expose that it would commence supporting its units for 3 yrs, matching the policy of Google’s Pixel lineup. Now, Samsung has verified the total list of units that will get 3 significant Android updates in their lifetimes.

In a web site write-up this evening, Samsung has verified that 38 units in its present-day portfolio will be acquiring Android updates as a result of “3 generations” or 3 main updates. Formerly, Samsung had only confirmed Galaxy S and Galaxy Notice units to get these updates, but the complete checklist is a great deal more considerable.

For the Galaxy S line, the S10 and S20 collection will each get these updates. For the Observe line, the Observe 10 and Notice 20 sequence. The record then expands to Samsung’s hottest Galaxy A products, but only some of the bigger-conclusion products. Then, the Galaxy Tab lineup will get some like with the Tab S6 and S7. Finally, Samsung is also committing this plan to each individual single foldable it has unveiled to day. The total list follows.

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20

Galaxy S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite

Galaxy Notice20 Extremely 5G, Note20 Extremely, Be aware20 5G, Observe20, Note10+ 5G, Take note10+, Observe10 5G, Notice10, Note10 Lite

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold

Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G

Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite

Samsung’s submit is also quite telling on how this applies heading ahead. The Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, Galaxy Z, and Galaxy Tab S lineups will see this plan as typical for all devices likely ahead. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A lineup will only see the plan on find devices.

Also of observe, Samsung confirms that the Galaxy S20 collection will be the initial in its lineup to get Android 11.

