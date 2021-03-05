Samsung announces Isocell 2.0 focusing on light sensitivity

This Wednesday (03), the Samsung Officializes the arrival of the new photo sensor for smartphones called Isocell 2.0, which focuses on enhancements and light capture and sensitivity, which should be the key difference for producing clear images even in different lighting and ambient conditions.

The sensor comes with a troubleshooting plan of the previous models in which the light absorption was completely compromised, which was already led by Samsung a few years ago, but without success. With that said, not only Samsung, but many manufacturers have developed improvement strategies that will eventually solve the problem.

Check out Samsung’s official announcement through its channel Web light;

This type of equipment is especially expected for premium and high-end mid-range models, especially devices that deliver high photographic power. Therefore, investing in sensors is increasingly evident because manufacturers’ intention is to move beyond “unity” and present something truly innovative.

Innovation and solution

The first isocell sensor model was announced by Samsung in 2013, and its proposal is to solve color crossstock issues, i.e. interference with the actual color of the object, which compromises the final result of the photographed image.

But instead, the equipment compromised on light absorption, which dissatisfied Samsung and brought it back to square one, again creating a new sensor. From then on, the Isocell Plus was born, which, although showing some improvements with the original model, re-clarified the problem caused by the metal already identified in the first model.

With this, Isocell 2.0 finally comes with the promise of finding a solution, thanks to its flexible material that does not want to disturb the image sensor technology, and makes light entry more efficient, with really impressive results. It is unknown at this time what Samsung will do with the technology, so we will wait for the new information from the South Korean company.