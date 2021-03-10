Samsung Announces Unveiled Galaxy Awesome on March 17th

A Samsung It was soon announced that it would be hosting a new event The Galaxy Awesome is not unlocked, Already next March 17, at 2 p.m., on the mainland of Portugal. This event will help to present the new device of the Galaxy series. One can guess what it is now, but in reality it is not yet clear.

In February, the company announced the Samsung Galaxy A32. The two older brothers, the Galaxy A52 and A72, have already been widely rumored to be the subject of a number of rumors, but in fact they have not yet been officially released by the South Korean company. It seems that these are the 2 devices that should be announced at the event, but the company has not officially revealed.

The Galaxy Awesome Unopened took place on March 17th

As revealed, Samsung will start treating key devices in the Galaxy A series as it treats to its core peak, and should also be the first Galaxy A52 and A72 to receive this treatment.

The Galaxy Awesome Unlocked will be streamed live by Samsung on its YouTube channel and on its website. As always, closer to the date, I will make available Streaming So you can watch everything that unfolds at that event live.

