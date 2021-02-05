Samsung Galaxy A51 gets a UI 3.0 update based on Android 11

Recently, the Galaxy F41 and M21 received the One UI 3.0 update. Today, another A series device gets a UI 3.0, this time it is the Galaxy A51.

According to information from Sammobile, The Samsung Galaxy A51 In Russia the firmware version gets an update with A515FXXU4DUB1. This update adds A UI 3.0 basically Android 11 And the latest security link. Remember, the Galaxy A51 It was originally planned to receive this update in March 2021.

As mentioned above, the Samsung Previously expected update and brought, which also brought the last security link of February 2021. In terms of featuresAndroid 11, Expect new chat bubbles (dialogs), new block controls, better management of permissions and organized notifications.

Recent user interface though Samsung Be both A UI 3.1, A A UI 3.0 A lot has evolved compared to its predecessor, A UI 2.5. Some of them are enhancements such as user interface and icons, dark mode, digital health and parental controls and many other AOD watch themes.

A Samsung Updated models so farGalaxy S20,Note 20, Note 10,S10And entry level equipment tooGalaxy M31, M21, F41 Many more. Earlier this month, The Samsung Provided a series of high-end Galaxy phones S21, Which is now available for purchase in different markets, but we have a lot Samsung In 2021, we are starting this year even now. With new equipment with OneUI 3.0, The Samsung Most of its 2020 and 2021 equipment will be in the same version in a few months and in different ranges.