Although the Galaxy S21 is undoubtedly a great device, not everything is perfect. After some Complaint It is true that there is no charger or screen resolution. However, it is well balanced. In addition, it is more economical compared to the S20. There seems to be an issue with the update, as mentioned earlier Site Kishina. But what is the latest Galaxy S21 update?

Samsung Galaxy S21: Do not install the latest update yet!

The Galaxy S21 is available in two versions. So the one that comes with the Snapdragon 888 processor is available in the US and China. There is a version with Exynos processor. This year is even better and can be found in Europe and other parts of the world. The Exynos version is now affected by this new update, which includes February security fixes. However, many users report that energy consumption has started to increase a lot since then. As a result, autonomy is significantly reduced.

What do you know so far about this issue?

Well, it only reaches the Galaxy S21 with the Exynos chipset. The second thing that is known is that it does not affect the devices while in airplane mode. It is also known to include the Galaxy S21 and S21 +. The Galaxy S21 is unknown at this point Ultra Shares the same problem.

Meanwhile, Samsung is aware of this situation and is seeking a solution.

Considering this issue, it is best to wait until this situation is resolved before creating an update. After all, autonomy is so important that we do not want anything to affect it. We will report here as soon as progress is made in this area Leakage.

Do you like leaks? We trust you! Follow us on Google News. Click here and then follow.

Subscribe Newsletter leak And have daily access to key highlights, Offers and discounts from leak partners. Click here

Follow us Facebook, Twitter, Instagram! Want to talk to us? Email [email protected]