Samsung Galaxy S21: News, Rumors, Release

9to5Google Found. After many rumors and render pictures about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series have been circulating on the internet, apparently real photos and a render video from Samsung have appeared for the first time in a very short period of time. YouTube Socitech has released a short video on its channel showing the back of the Samsung Galaxy S21 + and S21 Ultra

Android Police Provide videos of three new Galaxy models. A short clip for the Samsung S21 + can be found under this section. After a few days Published Leak Max Wineback OnProvide videos of three new Galaxy models. A short clip for the Samsung S21 + can be found under this section.

You can see that Samsung is likely to use three camera sensors for the S21 + and four camera sensors for the S21 Ultra. Both camera systems are equipped with LED flash.

The S21 Ultra has a 108-megapixel camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-white lens and two 10-megapixel zoom lenses, one ten-fold and the other three-fold zoom.

The S21 + is equipped with a 12-megapixel main sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens – the same layout you would expect with the cheaper Galaxy S21.