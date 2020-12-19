Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Versus iPhone 12 Pro Max Camera Models Leaked – Not Close

The Samsung Galaxy S21 The specs of the range were leaked some time ago, but they only tell half the story. If we want to know how the phone works, especially with photography, we need some time.

YouTube channel Random object2 Caught the Galaxy S21 Plus and tested its camera IPhone 12 Pro Max. The results are not even close.

While Random Stuff 2 has common recordings with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, at this point we are really focused on the camera. After all this is one of the features that can make or break a phone, and poor performance is not a good look if older phones do a better job than competitors.

Unfortunately that seems to be the case with photos of Random Stuff 2. While the photos on the Galaxy S21 Pro aren’t bad, Apple’s top camera does an excellent job. Since the S21 Plus is set to have the same camera specifications as the standard S21, the base-level model may have similar performance.

The main problem is that, in comparison, photos of the S21 Plus have been over-washed. The images look brighter than the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but the actual content is almost not pretty.

Samsung has never bothered to compensate for the excessive sunlight in California, as it artificially increased the brightness in the post-shot process (these pictures seem to have been taken).

In some scenes, like the giant metal hand, the background looks a lot blurry on the S21 Plus. In addition to the same problems with variation and awkward color.

Video quality is also poor in comparison. It looks sophisticated, and everything is far blurry and more pixelated compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. So all round, not a particularly favorable comparison for Samsung.

The camera quality of the Galaxy S21 Plus is not terrible, but compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it is very clear who the winner is. The only question is why? What does a non-Samsung iPhone do? They are not really questions we can answer based on a five minute YouTube video.

Of course, as Random Stuff 2 points out, this is still a pre-release version of the Galaxy S21 Plus. The phone will not launch until January 14 and will not be released until the end of that month. Considering that the issues with the photos on the Galaxy S21 Plus are software related, Samsung still has some updates to fix the issue. Or reduce the gap between himself and the iPhone in any way.

Considers everything positive about the S21 Plus, but was very excited about how the Random Stuff 2 phone works. Of particular note was the battery, which he said lasted him throughout the day. It seems Snapdragon 888 updates Are brought to good use. He’s also a fan of how small the bezels are and how hard the rear camera lens is this time around.

So now this is not a good look for Samsung, especially since it could not beat its biggest competitor in the camera game. Hopefully things will improve in the weeks leading up to the release, or at least the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which has a different camera setup, does a better job of snapping better photos.