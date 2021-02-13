The comment is very good in most cases whenever someone talks about the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. In fact it is a tool full of great features and features! However, just because the site reveals, does not mean that everything is perfect Sammobile. In fact, the site, which specializes in Samsung subjects, revealed that some customers are experiencing problems with home appliances. They returned to the forums to complain about sound issues with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Sound Problems!

This problem does not manifest itself in the same way. For example, one of the people complains about strange noises coming from the loudspeaker. Others talk about very low volume. In fact, at the very least, it’s hard to hear what people are saying. There are still some who say the sound is distorted.

Samsung generally has a good support policy. So, using forums again, some people who have reported this situation have already got a device without any sound issues.

Even if one thinks that this problem is related to software, it is not. The reason may be hardware. In addition, there is good news. The number of affected units seems to be low. No matter how tight the quality control is, sometimes these things will escape.

Errors aside, buying the European version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a very good idea. Above all the Exynos 2100 was able to beat the Qualcomm version in terms of battery life. We all know how important this is when buying a smartphone.

Or YouTube channel PBKreviews Responsible for this test.

In any period Test, The Galaxy S21 Ultra had the highest screen brightness of the Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 888 variants. However, the person in charge of this test disabled adaptive brightness support and other battery storage features on both devices before testing them in the most demanding situation, as we can see in the video we provide further at the end of the article.

Within half an hour, the Exynos 2100 version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra won by a significant margin, completing the test with almost 89% battery life. The Snapdragon 888 is two percentage points below its rival.

You can read more about this here Here.

Do you like leaks? We trust you! Follow us on Google News. Click here and then follow.

Subscribe Newsletter leak And have daily access to key highlights, Offers and discounts from leak partners. Click here

Follow us Facebook, Twitter, Instagram! Want to talk to us? Email [email protected]