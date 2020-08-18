Home Tech Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 images clearly show thick digicam bump in regulatory listing

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 images clearly show thick digicam bump in regulatory listing

Aug 18, 2020 0 Comments
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 photos show thick camera bump in regulatory listing

We have gotten an additional seem at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 many thanks to a new listing on the Chinese telecom regulation authority’s (TENAA) web page, which obviously display off the facet and entrance views of the up coming foldable. 

True, the telephone is turned off in the pics, so we are not receiving any new ideas about how it’ll appear in-use, like we did at the Z Fold 2’s unveiling in early August. But the visuals in the TENAA filing provide a several views we didn’t see prior to – for instance, the foldable’s digital camera block is chunky, protruding out much more than most phones we have found. Very good luck resting it on a flat area. 

Image 1 of 3

(Picture credit score: TENAA)
Image 2 of 3

(Impression credit history: TENAA)
Picture 3 of 3

(Picture credit history: TENAA)
READ  Samsung Android updates: Here is every single gadget w/ 3 several years

You May Also Like

Samsung Android updates: Here's every device w/ 3 years

Samsung Android updates: Here is every single gadget w/ 3 several years

Fall Guys has started a Twitter brand battle for charity and Warframe wants in

Fall Guys has commenced a Twitter brand name struggle for charity and Warframe wants in

Nintendo To Host 'Management Briefing Session' Next Month, Days After Mario's 35th ﻿Anniversary

Nintendo To Host ‘Management Briefing Session’ Next Thirty day period, Days Just after Mario’s 35th ﻿Anniversary

The rare arcade version of 'Quake' is now playable on PC

The exceptional arcade model of ‘Quake’ is now playable on Pc

Suying Jin

Physicists New Pulsed RF Regulate Strategy for Enhancing the General performance of Fusion Reactions

iRobot's high-end Roomba i7+ vacuum is back down to its lowest price

iRobot’s substantial-finish Roomba i7+ vacuum is again down to its cheapest value

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *