Samsung Introduces Teaser Video Revealing Galaxy S21 Details

We all know that line Samsung Galaxy S21 It will be announced as a South Korean company next January 14th Confirmed it, And sent invitations to the press for its presentation. If we take into account the most recent information, we know that this line was composed by at least one initial stage, three devices, the S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra.

The manufacturer is constantly preparing the manufacturer for the equipment presentation event as it has now officially released the new one Video Teaser, we can see some of the functions of the Galaxy S21:

“Mobile technology keeps us all connected. Today, more than ever, we need smartphones that help us express ourselves with stunning photos that provide amazing visual experiences and make everything we do epic. “Samsung reveals.

Samsung unveils Galaxy S21 teaser video

In its video we can see above, Samsung guarantees that “you will not want to lose this”. The video features a side shadow, which extends to a camera and is attached to the frame of the smartphone. We also have the right to a brief overview of the internal components.

Video also has some video recording features, including the ability to record video simultaneously with different sensors (rear or front), as well as the ability to switch between video sources.

We will know all the details of this new range on 14th January next.

