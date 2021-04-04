As for Android smartphones, the Pixel is usually the first device to receive updates from Google. This makes perfect sense because it is the search engine company’s own smartphones. However, sometimes Samsung manages to be humorous and cheats Google on updates. This is exactly what happened in the April security updates.

Samsung introduces updates first than Google! Have you got it?

This update is already available for many Samsung devices, including smartphones and tablets. The funny thing is, it was faster than Google could do. I remember that this company will launch an update for Pixel smartphones on April 5th.

In addition to security fixes, the update also improves image mode. But this applies to all sensors, be it telephoto or ultra-wide-angle.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was the first to receive this update. It is still on March 31st.

But let’s look at the full list of equipment that received the update.

So we have Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 +. Still in the same family is the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However the Galaxy S20 received the FE, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Samsung Galaxy S10 +. Yet the Galaxy S10E is within the same range. The Galaxy S9 + must also own the April update.

The same goes for the Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Fold.

The Note family includes four models, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+.

In addition to smartphones, we also have an updated tablet. In this case it is the Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon 855.

There is still a problem with the update we want to highlight. With new Update, The Galaxy S21 range can now capture images using a “normal” camera. Meanwhile, the Samsung Material Expert website, Sammobile, Has already got his hands on this update, but has not noticed anything very different.

