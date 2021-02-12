Home Top News Samsung is expected to invest $ 17 billion in a new plant in the United States

Samsung is expected to invest $ 17 billion in a new plant in the United States

Feb 12, 2021 0 Comments
Samsung deve investir US$ 17 bilhões em nova fábrica nos Estados Unidos

According to recent information, Samsung would consider building a new factory focused on silicon production (semiconductors) in the United States. The South Korean giant has reportedly spoken to regulators in Texas, New York and Arizona about the construction, and mass production will begin in the fourth quarter 2023, if the plans go well.

The investment that will be made in the new plant will total a value of $ 17 billion, converted at the time of writing, directly, to 91.3 billion reais. The new production facility, which would be located near Austin, Texas, is expected to offer approximately 1,800 long-term jobs In the region.

About what will be produced there, some bets mention the 3 nanometers of siliconusing technology GAAFET (Gate All Around FET) special from Samsung. The factory should also use extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) for the manufacture.

News

Sources claim the device will be launched in March by the company

As the TechPowerUp points out, Samsung already has a facility in the United States called S2, but it still serves many customers with its production of 14/11 nanometer hardware. Instead of upgrading / expanding it, Samsung decided to build new facilities to meet the demand for new silicon nodes.

READ  No, Neck Gaiters Weren't Tested to be Worse Than No Experience Mask

Via: TechPowerUp, ExtremeTech

You May Also Like

a 9.9% recession - Observer

a 9.9% recession – Observer

Google will pay for some information in UK, but paying for extracts in Australia crosses 'red line' | Average

Google will pay for some information in UK, but paying for extracts in Australia crosses ‘red line’ | Average

Take a look at the new private island of the Waldorf Astoria chain in the Maldives which has daily rates of R $ 440 thousand - Notes - Glamurama

Take a look at the new private island of the Waldorf Astoria chain in the Maldives which has daily rates of R $ 440 thousand – Notes – Glamurama

Carnival trips represent less than 10% of sales in January

Middle East countries refuse vaccines from US and UK

Middle East countries refuse vaccines from US and UK

Netflix announces 'Maldives', a series with Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi - Who

Netflix announces ‘Maldives’, a series with Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi – Who

About the Author: Martin Gray

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *