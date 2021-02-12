Samsung is expected to invest $ 17 billion in a new plant in the United States

According to recent information, Samsung would consider building a new factory focused on silicon production (semiconductors) in the United States. The South Korean giant has reportedly spoken to regulators in Texas, New York and Arizona about the construction, and mass production will begin in the fourth quarter 2023, if the plans go well.

The investment that will be made in the new plant will total a value of $ 17 billion, converted at the time of writing, directly, to 91.3 billion reais. The new production facility, which would be located near Austin, Texas, is expected to offer approximately 1,800 long-term jobs In the region.

About what will be produced there, some bets mention the 3 nanometers of siliconusing technology GAAFET (Gate All Around FET) special from Samsung. The factory should also use extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) for the manufacture.

“It’s common for a new foundry to gradually ramp up production, so Samsung’s statement that it wants the plant to be up and running by the end of 2023 does not mean the facility would produce anything like its capacity. maximum. “ – Extract from the ExtremeTech publication.

As the TechPowerUp points out, Samsung already has a facility in the United States called S2, but it still serves many customers with its production of 14/11 nanometer hardware. Instead of upgrading / expanding it, Samsung decided to build new facilities to meet the demand for new silicon nodes.

