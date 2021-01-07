Samsung is set to release an update to its Galaxy S10 series for Android 11

After the start To update the devices of the Galaxy S20 line to Android 11 in Brazil, Samsung has already continued the advanced update schedule and has started making available to its customers with Galaxy S10 devices the latest version of the operating system that comes with One UI 3.0.

The update was initially released for the Galaxy S10E and Galaxy S10 5G users in Switzerland, but the South Korean company will soon make this update available to Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus owners as well.

The update comes with some Exclusive improvements to the East Giant custom interface, In addition to the native features of Google software such as a UI, news software. If you want to know the main news of the latest version of the Mountain View operating system, Watch our hands on video It highlights eleven major enhancements to Android 11.